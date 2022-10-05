Angi Inc. (ANGI) volume exceeds 2.22 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) stock priced at $3.02, up 6.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.19 and dropped to $3.00 before settling in for the closing price of $2.94. ANGI’s price has ranged from $2.77 to $13.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 39.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -28.60%. With a float of $77.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $502.45 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.17, operating margin of -3.79, and the pretax margin is -6.08.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Angi Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 25,950. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $5.19, taking the stock ownership to the 194,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $25,000. This insider now owns 199,941 shares in total.

Angi Inc. (ANGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.23 while generating a return on equity of -5.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Angi Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Angi Inc. (ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.22 in the near term. At $3.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.84.

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.61 billion, the company has a total of 502,341K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,685 M while annual income is -71,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 515,780 K while its latest quarter income was -24,230 K.