APDN (Applied DNA Sciences Inc.) climbed 35.71 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 04, 2022, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) trading session started at the price of $1.12, that was 35.71% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.76 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. A 52-week range for APDN has been $0.62 – $7.35.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.90%. With a float of $12.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.88 million.

The firm has a total of 78 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.24, operating margin of -136.16, and the pretax margin is -158.16.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is 1.38%, while institutional ownership is 8.20%.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -158.25 while generating a return on equity of -169.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Applied DNA Sciences Inc., APDN], we can find that recorded value of 1.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s (APDN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 182.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 281.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.7152, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3334. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8133. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.1067. The third major resistance level sits at $2.4533. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8267. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5333.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) Key Stats

There are 11,983K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.11 million. As of now, sales total 9,030 K while income totals -14,290 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,300 K while its last quarter net income were -1,120 K.