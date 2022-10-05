Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) with a beta value of -0.22 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) stock priced at $0.19, up 6.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.204 and dropped to $0.19 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. AYTU’s price has ranged from $0.17 to $2.93 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 97.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.70%. With a float of $60.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.43 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 164 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.33, operating margin of -58.26, and the pretax margin is -88.42.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Aytu BioPharma Inc. is 2.99%, while institutional ownership is 7.10%.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.79 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -88.81 while generating a return on equity of -50.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

Looking closely at Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU), its last 5-days average volume was 1.54 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s (AYTU) raw stochastic average was set at 4.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2923, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7809. However, in the short run, Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2079. Second resistance stands at $0.2129. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2219. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1939, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1849. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1799.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.61 million, the company has a total of 62,433K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 96,670 K while annual income is -110,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,450 K while its latest quarter income was -17,700 K.