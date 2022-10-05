BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) last year’s performance of -82.25% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.54, soaring 8.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.85 and dropped to $1.54 before settling in for the closing price of $1.61. Within the past 52 weeks, BBAI’s price has moved between $1.19 and $16.12.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.30%. With a float of $4.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.22 million.

The firm has a total of 665 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 3.50%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Trading Performance Indicators

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BigBear.ai Holdings Inc., BBAI], we can find that recorded value of 12.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s (BBAI) raw stochastic average was set at 6.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7628, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3694. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8867. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.0233. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4033. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2667.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 218.14 million based on 126,266K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,580 K and income totals -123,550 K. The company made 37,610 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -56,840 K in sales during its previous quarter.