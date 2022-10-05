Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is 0.84% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

October 04, 2022, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) trading session started at the price of $143.80, that was 8.60% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $152.26 and dropped to $143.09 before settling in for the closing price of $138.18. A 52-week range for BILL has been $89.87 – $348.49.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -169.10%. With a float of $99.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2269 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.12, operating margin of -49.35, and the pretax margin is -51.51.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bill.com Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 366,697. In this transaction CLO & CCO of this company sold 2,291 shares at a rate of $160.06, taking the stock ownership to the 4,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 15, when Company’s Chief Experience Officer sold 9,921 for $162.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,608,091. This insider now owns 616 shares in total.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -50.84 while generating a return on equity of -9.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

The latest stats from [Bill.com Holdings Inc., BILL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.76 million was superior to 2.24 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.13.

During the past 100 days, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s (BILL) raw stochastic average was set at 66.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 59.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $149.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $153.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $157.64. The third major resistance level sits at $163.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.30. The third support level lies at $135.51 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Key Stats

There are 104,840K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.07 billion. As of now, sales total 641,960 K while income totals -326,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 202,170 K while its last quarter net income were -83,520 K.