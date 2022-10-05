Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) volume exceeds 5.18 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) stock priced at $1.12, up 4.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.16 and dropped to $1.11 before settling in for the closing price of $1.08. BITF’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $9.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 168.10%. With a float of $171.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $203.50 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 106 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 9.54%, while institutional ownership is 16.37%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bitfarms Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) saw its 5-day average volume 3.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 9.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3862, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.6085. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1567 in the near term. At $1.1833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1067, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0833. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0567.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 308.22 million, the company has a total of 199,199K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 169,490 K while annual income is 22,130 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 41,820 K while its latest quarter income was -141,920 K.