Can Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) hike of 5.51% in a week be considered a lucky break?

On October 04, 2022, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) opened at $5.11, higher 4.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.25 and dropped to $5.105 before settling in for the closing price of $4.94. Price fluctuations for OSCR have ranged from $3.89 to $18.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.00% at the time writing. With a float of $150.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $211.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2621 employees.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Healthcare Plans industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oscar Health Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 92.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 06, was worth 97,019. In this transaction EVP, Chief Insurance Officer of this company sold 17,532 shares at a rate of $5.53, taking the stock ownership to the 148,804 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 06, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 31,615 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $174,951. This insider now owns 300,000 shares in total.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -31.14 while generating a return on equity of -62.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.86, a number that is poised to hit -0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Oscar Health Inc.’s (OSCR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.60. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.24 in the near term. At $5.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.03. The third support level lies at $4.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Key Stats

There are currently 212,198K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,839 M according to its annual income of -572,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,017 M and its income totaled -112,160 K.