CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -1.68% last month.

October 04, 2022, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) trading session started at the price of $102.26, that was 4.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.42 and dropped to $102.00 before settling in for the closing price of $100.30. A 52-week range for CF has been $55.29 – $119.60.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.20% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 187.90%. With a float of $198.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3000 employees.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s Sr.VP,Sales,Mkt Dev & Supp Chn sold 20,964 for $112.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,348,098. This insider now owns 41,424 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $4.35) by -$0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 187.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.53% during the next five years compared to 41.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.19, a number that is poised to hit 4.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) saw its 5-day average volume 2.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.93.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 64.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $101.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $90.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $106.32 in the near term. At $107.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $109.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $102.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $100.74. The third support level lies at $99.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

There are 199,261K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.11 billion. As of now, sales total 6,538 M while income totals 917,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,389 M while its last quarter net income were 1,165 M.