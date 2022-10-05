Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) last year’s performance of -87.10% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

October 04, 2022, Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) trading session started at the price of $0.1599, that was 10.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.18 and dropped to $0.1504 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. A 52-week range for CCNC has been $0.14 – $1.95.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -158.00%. With a float of $26.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 56 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.96, operating margin of -58.52, and the pretax margin is -58.05.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Code Chain New Continent Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Code Chain New Continent Limited is 37.21%, while institutional ownership is 5.00%.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -63.22 while generating a return on equity of -39.98.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43

Technical Analysis of Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC)

Looking closely at Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.38 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s (CCNC) raw stochastic average was set at 3.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 104.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2601, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6790. However, in the short run, Code Chain New Continent Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1765. Second resistance stands at $0.1931. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2061. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1469, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1339. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1173.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) Key Stats

There are 46,110K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.04 million. As of now, sales total 25,030 K while income totals -26,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -20,370 K.