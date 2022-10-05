Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 20.51%

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.5475, soaring 62.01% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.80 and dropped to $0.4305 before settling in for the closing price of $0.29. Within the past 52 weeks, CNXA’s price has moved between $0.29 and $31.90.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -86.20%. With a float of $7.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.66 million.

In an organization with 8 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Leisure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is 39.79%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,968. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.79, taking the stock ownership to the 1,265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,100 for $0.88, making the entire transaction worth $61,723. This insider now owns 1,270,000 shares in total.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Trading Performance Indicators

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -16.09

Technical Analysis of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.58 million. That was better than the volume of 0.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

However, in the short run, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7032. Second resistance stands at $0.9363. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0727. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3337, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1973.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.50 million based on 12,663K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,800 K and income totals -18,590 K. The company made 4,202 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,370 K in sales during its previous quarter.