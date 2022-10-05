Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.12 million

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $15.39, soaring 7.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.0694 and dropped to $15.075 before settling in for the closing price of $14.82. Within the past 52 weeks, APPS’s price has moved between $14.09 and $93.98.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 79.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -39.30%. With a float of $95.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 844 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.56, operating margin of +12.34, and the pretax margin is +5.88.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Digital Turbine Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 474,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $31.66, taking the stock ownership to the 416,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $36.79, making the entire transaction worth $36,790. This insider now owns 17,640 shares in total.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 10.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.00% during the next five years compared to 26.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.28 million, its volume of 2.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Digital Turbine Inc.’s (APPS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.32 in the near term. At $16.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.33.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.58 billion based on 98,843K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 747,600 K and income totals 35,550 K. The company made 188,630 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 14,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.