EMR (Emerson Electric Co.) climbed 3.59 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 04, 2022, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) trading session started at the price of $77.18, that was 3.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.52 and dropped to $77.05 before settling in for the closing price of $75.54. A 52-week range for EMR has been $72.40 – $100.47.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.10%. With a float of $586.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $592.80 million.

The firm has a total of 86700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.59, operating margin of +16.67, and the pretax margin is +15.97.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Emerson Electric Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Emerson Electric Co. is 0.73%, while institutional ownership is 76.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 445,297. In this transaction Exec Pres Auto Sols of this company sold 4,574 shares at a rate of $97.35, taking the stock ownership to the 190,519 shares.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.18) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +12.63 while generating a return on equity of 25.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.11% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Emerson Electric Co., EMR], we can find that recorded value of 2.96 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Emerson Electric Co.’s (EMR) raw stochastic average was set at 29.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.41. The third major resistance level sits at $80.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $75.89.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) Key Stats

There are 591,300K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 46.89 billion. As of now, sales total 18,236 M while income totals 2,303 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,005 M while its last quarter net income were 921,000 K.