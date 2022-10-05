Equinor ASA (EQNR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.31 million

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) stock priced at $34.99, up 2.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.95 and dropped to $34.80 before settling in for the closing price of $34.57. EQNR’s price has ranged from $23.90 to $42.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 14.20% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 256.20%. With a float of $909.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.19 billion.

The firm has a total of 21126 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.79, operating margin of +35.90, and the pretax margin is +35.68.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. The insider ownership of Equinor ASA is 67.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.40%.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $1.3 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.75 while generating a return on equity of 23.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 256.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.80% during the next five years compared to 37.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Equinor ASA’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.04 and is forecasted to reach 5.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Equinor ASA, EQNR], we can find that recorded value of 4.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Equinor ASA’s (EQNR) raw stochastic average was set at 38.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.56. The third major resistance level sits at $37.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.72.

Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 111.48 billion, the company has a total of 3,246,245K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 90,924 M while annual income is 8,562 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 36,459 M while its latest quarter income was 6,757 M.