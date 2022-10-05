Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.41 million

October 04, 2022, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) trading session started at the price of $34.23, that was 8.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.16 and dropped to $34.11 before settling in for the closing price of $33.30. A 52-week range for EXAS has been $31.62 – $104.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 77.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 36.20%. With a float of $175.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $176.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6420 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Exact Sciences Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 46,366. In this transaction Gen. Mgr., Precision Oncology of this company sold 984 shares at a rate of $47.12, taking the stock ownership to the 4,596 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 26, when Company’s Director sold 4,608 for $45.14, making the entire transaction worth $208,005. This insider now owns 60,318 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.07) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.23, a number that is poised to hit -1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.16 million, its volume of 2.14 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.03.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 18.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.84 in the near term. At $37.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $38.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.43. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $32.74.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

There are 176,960K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.53 billion. As of now, sales total 1,767 M while income totals -595,630 K. Its latest quarter income was 521,640 K while its last quarter net income were -166,060 K.