FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -12.33% last month.

October 04, 2022, FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) trading session started at the price of $17.66, that was 7.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.66 and dropped to $17.66 before settling in for the closing price of $17.32. A 52-week range for FSK has been $16.70 – $23.38.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.40%. With a float of $261.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $283.23 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.23, operating margin of +137.86, and the pretax margin is +121.01.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of FS KKR Capital Corp. is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 37.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 9,619. In this transaction Director of this company bought 450 shares at a rate of $21.38, taking the stock ownership to the 6,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $21.54, making the entire transaction worth $21,535. This insider now owns 19,326 shares in total.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +121.01 while generating a return on equity of 27.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.90% during the next five years compared to -12.55% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)

The latest stats from [FS KKR Capital Corp., FSK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.81 million was superior to 1.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, FS KKR Capital Corp.’s (FSK) raw stochastic average was set at 32.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.32. The third major resistance level sits at $19.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.32. The third support level lies at $16.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) Key Stats

There are 283,229K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.28 billion. As of now, sales total 1,081 M while income totals 1,515 M. Its latest quarter income was 379,000 K while its last quarter net income were -73,000 K.