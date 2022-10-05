Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.93%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $38.95, up 6.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.75 and dropped to $38.735 before settling in for the closing price of $37.55. Over the past 52 weeks, FUTU has traded in a range of $21.23-$91.60.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 141.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.50%. With a float of $78.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.43 million.

In an organization with 2318 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.66, operating margin of +50.03, and the pretax margin is +44.77.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Futu Holdings Limited is 8.15%, while institutional ownership is 38.30%.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +39.50 while generating a return on equity of 19.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.03% during the next five years compared to 80.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 23.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Futu Holdings Limited’s (FUTU) raw stochastic average was set at 41.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.51. However, in the short run, Futu Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.92. Second resistance stands at $41.84. The third major resistance level sits at $42.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.81. The third support level lies at $36.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.74 billion has total of 150,379K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 912,270 K in contrast with the sum of 360,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 222,590 K and last quarter income was 81,770 K.