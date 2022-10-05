Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.00%

On October 04, 2022, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) opened at $8.13, higher 5.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.18 and dropped to $8.045 before settling in for the closing price of $7.76. Price fluctuations for GOGL have ranged from $7.24 to $16.46 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 36.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 384.30% at the time writing. With a float of $122.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.90, operating margin of +42.39, and the pretax margin is +43.85.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Golden Ocean Group Limited is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.96) by $1.29. This company achieved a net margin of +43.82 while generating a return on equity of 31.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

The latest stats from [Golden Ocean Group Limited, GOGL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.84 million was inferior to 3.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) raw stochastic average was set at 9.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.26. The third major resistance level sits at $8.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.99. The third support level lies at $7.94 if the price breaches the second support level.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Key Stats

There are currently 143,328K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,203 M according to its annual income of 527,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 316,670 K and its income totaled 163,750 K.