HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $27.45, up 5.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.8464 and dropped to $27.37 before settling in for the closing price of $26.29. Over the past 52 weeks, HSBC has traded in a range of $25.63-$38.61.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -3.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 222.50%. With a float of $3.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.99 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 218866 employees.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of HSBC Holdings plc is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.38

Technical Analysis of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.93 in the near term. At $28.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.98.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 108.04 billion has total of 4,062,441K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 62,297 M in contrast with the sum of 13,917 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,772 M and last quarter income was 5,486 M.