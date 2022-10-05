Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.62 million

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $1.77, up 14.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.97 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.71. Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has traded in a range of $1.62-$8.74.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.50%. With a float of $87.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -269.17, operating margin of -1558.16, and the pretax margin is -318.81.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Hyzon Motors Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,365,151. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 166,000 shares at a rate of $8.22, taking the stock ownership to the 343,200 shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -228.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 76.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Looking closely at Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) raw stochastic average was set at 9.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2249. However, in the short run, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.0233. Second resistance stands at $2.0967. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6967. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6233.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 489.10 million has total of 247,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,050 K in contrast with the sum of -13,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 356 K and last quarter income was -9,065 K.