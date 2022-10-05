International Game Technology PLC (IGT) posted a 12.13% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $16.80, up 7.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.79 and dropped to $16.77 before settling in for the closing price of $16.29. Over the past 52 weeks, IGT has traded in a range of $15.01-$32.95.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -4.50% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 106.90%. With a float of $101.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.70 million.

The firm has a total of 10500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.88, operating margin of +22.25, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of International Game Technology PLC is 49.97%, while institutional ownership is 49.60%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.33) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +1.59 while generating a return on equity of 6.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.45% during the next five years compared to -21.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [International Game Technology PLC, IGT], we can find that recorded value of 1.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) raw stochastic average was set at 32.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.98. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.40. The third major resistance level sits at $19.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.94.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.50 billion has total of 203,688K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,089 M in contrast with the sum of 482,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,021 M and last quarter income was -4,000 K.