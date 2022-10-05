Investors finally get a glimpse of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) volume hitting the figure of 3.45 million.

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) stock priced at $7.89, up 4.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.12 and dropped to $7.85 before settling in for the closing price of $7.72. DRH’s price has ranged from $7.18 to $11.15 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -8.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 51.10%. With a float of $207.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.83 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 28 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.82, operating margin of -3.95, and the pretax margin is -33.88.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of DiamondRock Hospitality Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 327,000. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $10.90, taking the stock ownership to the 372,459 shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -34.31 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.50% during the next five years compared to -29.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH)

The latest stats from [DiamondRock Hospitality Company, DRH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.23 million was superior to 2.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (DRH) raw stochastic average was set at 22.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.28. The third major resistance level sits at $8.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.74. The third support level lies at $7.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.68 billion, the company has a total of 210,923K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 567,130 K while annual income is -194,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 281,410 K while its latest quarter income was 52,520 K.