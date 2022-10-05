Investors finally get a glimpse of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) volume hitting the figure of 5.74 million.

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) stock priced at $34.19, up 3.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.29 and dropped to $33.85 before settling in for the closing price of $33.63. WPM’s price has ranged from $28.62 to $51.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 6.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.30%. With a float of $449.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.52 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.68, operating margin of +50.28, and the pretax margin is +62.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +62.82 while generating a return on equity of 12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.62, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) raw stochastic average was set at 41.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.44 in the near term. At $36.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.21. The third support level lies at $32.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.52 billion, the company has a total of 451,692K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,202 M while annual income is 754,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 302,920 K while its latest quarter income was 149,070 K.