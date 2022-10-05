Investors must take note of Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) performance last week, which was 3.77%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $6.60, up 9.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.925 and dropped to $6.55 before settling in for the closing price of $6.32. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDP has traded in a range of $5.75-$19.66.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -94.60%. With a float of $251.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $298.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1367 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.84, operating margin of -81.64, and the pretax margin is -94.23.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Ballard Power Systems Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 16.40%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.47 while generating a return on equity of -10.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.03% during the next five years compared to -24.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

The latest stats from [Ballard Power Systems Inc., BLDP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.54 million was inferior to 4.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s (BLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 74.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.16. The third major resistance level sits at $7.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.41. The third support level lies at $6.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.05 billion has total of 298,191K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 104,510 K in contrast with the sum of -114,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 20,930 K and last quarter income was -55,790 K.