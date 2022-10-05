Investors must take note of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) performance last week, which was -5.25%.

On October 04, 2022, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) opened at $6.66, higher 7.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.07 and dropped to $6.66 before settling in for the closing price of $6.55. Price fluctuations for GPMT have ranged from $6.23 to $14.10 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 26.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 267.30% at the time writing. With a float of $51.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $53.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.39, operating margin of +92.31, and the pretax margin is +34.57.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Mortgage industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +34.47 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.91% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

The latest stats from [Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., GPMT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.9 million was superior to 0.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s (GPMT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.33. The third major resistance level sits at $7.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.51. The third support level lies at $6.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) Key Stats

There are currently 52,351K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 413.25 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 92,710 K according to its annual income of 68,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,940 K and its income totaled -13,730 K.