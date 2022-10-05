Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -15.13% last month.

On October 04, 2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) opened at $8.49, higher 8.53% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.04 and dropped to $8.40 before settling in for the closing price of $8.32. Price fluctuations for KD have ranged from $8.11 to $52.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.20% at the time writing. With a float of $202.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 90000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.18, operating margin of -3.70, and the pretax margin is -10.30.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is 11.10%, while institutional ownership is 62.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 57,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $11.59, taking the stock ownership to the 35,389 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $10.59, making the entire transaction worth $211,752. This insider now owns 50,389 shares in total.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -12.43 while generating a return on equity of -61.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (KD)

The latest stats from [Kyndryl Holdings Inc., KD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.69 million was superior to 2.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s (KD) raw stochastic average was set at 14.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 31.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.46. The third major resistance level sits at $9.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.18. The third support level lies at $7.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KD) Key Stats

There are currently 226,763K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 18,657 M according to its annual income of -2,319 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,288 M and its income totaled -250,000 K.