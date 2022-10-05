Last month’s performance of -0.60% for Wipro Limited (WIT) is certainly impressive

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $4.90, up 3.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.96 and dropped to $4.88 before settling in for the closing price of $4.79. Over the past 52 weeks, WIT has traded in a range of $4.68-$9.96.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 7.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.90%. With a float of $5.47 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.47 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 258574 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.72, operating margin of +16.91, and the pretax margin is +19.12.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Wipro Limited is 79.00%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

Wipro Limited (WIT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +15.45 while generating a return on equity of 20.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 17.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wipro Limited’s (WIT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 72.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wipro Limited (WIT)

The latest stats from [Wipro Limited, WIT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.72 million was inferior to 3.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Wipro Limited’s (WIT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.01. The third major resistance level sits at $5.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.85. The third support level lies at $4.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 27.80 billion has total of 5,468,367K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,425 M in contrast with the sum of 1,610 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,724 M and last quarter income was 326,000 K.