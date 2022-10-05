Last month’s performance of 5.82% for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is certainly impressive

October 04, 2022, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) trading session started at the price of $18.41, that was 9.75% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.90 and dropped to $18.38 before settling in for the closing price of $18.06. A 52-week range for EPAC has been $16.09 – $23.66.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -14.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.50%. With a float of $56.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.23 million.

In an organization with 2100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.45, operating margin of +11.29, and the pretax margin is +8.32.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 48,557. In this transaction EVP, Operations of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $16.19, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s EVP, Operations bought 3,000 for $17.51, making the entire transaction worth $52,535. This insider now owns 3,000 shares in total.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.28) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +7.61 while generating a return on equity of 10.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to 19.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was better than the volume of 0.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s (EPAC) raw stochastic average was set at 58.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.54. However, in the short run, Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.35. Second resistance stands at $20.89. The third major resistance level sits at $21.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.85. The third support level lies at $17.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) Key Stats

There are 58,142K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.16 billion. As of now, sales total 571,220 K while income totals 16,820 K. Its latest quarter income was 151,830 K while its last quarter net income were 11,170 K.