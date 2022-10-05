Last month’s performance of -53.35% for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is certainly impressive

On October 04, 2022, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) opened at $0.11, lower -2.96% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.12 and dropped to $0.11 before settling in for the closing price of $0.11. Price fluctuations for NBY have ranged from $0.10 to $0.63 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.30% at the time writing. With a float of $42.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.73 million.

In an organization with 29 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.03, operating margin of -105.24, and the pretax margin is -69.16.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 1,500. In this transaction CEO, GC and Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.15, taking the stock ownership to the 83,172 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s President, DERMAdoctor, LLC sold 291,368 for $0.16, making the entire transaction worth $46,094. This insider now owns 208,632 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -69.16 while generating a return on equity of -51.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.1 million. That was better than the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2097, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2631. However, in the short run, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1149. Second resistance stands at $0.1219. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1263. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1035, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0991. The third support level lies at $0.0921 if the price breaches the second support level.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

There are currently 53,513K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.79 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,420 K according to its annual income of -5,820 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,050 K and its income totaled -2,160 K.