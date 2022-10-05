Last month’s performance of -7.23% for The Macerich Company (MAC) is certainly impressive

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $8.24, up 8.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.745 and dropped to $8.24 before settling in for the closing price of $8.07. Over the past 52 weeks, MAC has traded in a range of $7.40-$22.88.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -4.00% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 104.30%. With a float of $205.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 639 employees.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of The Macerich Company is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 88.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 75,750. In this transaction EVP, Business Development of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $7.58, taking the stock ownership to the 46,924 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 4,000 for $7.54, making the entire transaction worth $30,180. This insider now owns 36,310 shares in total.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 104.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.21% during the next five years compared to -54.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Macerich Company’s (MAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.96 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, The Macerich Company’s (MAC) raw stochastic average was set at 19.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.90 in the near term. At $9.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.07. The third support level lies at $7.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.89 billion has total of 214,776K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 847,440 K in contrast with the sum of 14,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 204,090 K and last quarter income was -15,380 K.