Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) average volume reaches $2.59M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On October 04, 2022, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) opened at $15.07, higher 2.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.60 and dropped to $14.94 before settling in for the closing price of $15.00. Price fluctuations for LESL have ranged from $13.01 to $24.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 112.40% at the time writing. With a float of $175.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3700 employees.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Home Improvement Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26, was worth 49,425. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 3,335 shares at a rate of $14.82, taking the stock ownership to the 130,447 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Chief Merchandising Officer sold 4,696 for $17.48, making the entire transaction worth $82,086. This insider now owns 11,554 shares in total.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Looking closely at Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.43 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Leslie’s Inc.’s (LESL) raw stochastic average was set at 32.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.35. However, in the short run, Leslie’s Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.67. Second resistance stands at $15.96. The third major resistance level sits at $16.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.35.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Key Stats

There are currently 183,028K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,343 M according to its annual income of 126,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 673,630 K and its income totaled 122,990 K.