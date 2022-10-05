Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to new highs

October 04, 2022, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) trading session started at the price of $15.27, that was 0.87% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.445 and dropped to $15.025 before settling in for the closing price of $14.98. A 52-week range for SSRM has been $12.86 – $24.58.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 24.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.20%. With a float of $207.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2429 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.79, operating margin of +31.95, and the pretax margin is +28.13.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SSR Mining Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 15,662. In this transaction EVP, Growth and Innovation of this company sold 1,049 shares at a rate of $14.93, taking the stock ownership to the 17,681 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,400 for $14.20, making the entire transaction worth $76,680. This insider now owns 141,005 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.29) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +24.97 while generating a return on equity of 10.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.14 million, its volume of 2.16 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 26.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.36 in the near term. At $15.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.52.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

There are 208,623K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.10 billion. As of now, sales total 1,474 M while income totals 368,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 319,580 K while its last quarter net income were 58,490 K.