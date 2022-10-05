Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) average volume reaches $1.45M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $80.47, up 2.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.65 and dropped to $79.78 before settling in for the closing price of $78.36. Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has traded in a range of $73.35-$127.75.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -5.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.00%. With a float of $154.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.67 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.87, operating margin of -6.69, and the pretax margin is -9.75.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 72.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 5,804,024. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 78,000 shares at a rate of $74.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,799,273 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s President & CEO sold 78,000 for $77.97, making the entire transaction worth $6,081,319. This insider now owns 3,777,273 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.79) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -10.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.03 million, its volume of 2.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.20.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 27.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.48 in the near term. At $82.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.74.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.31 billion has total of 229,972K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,268 M in contrast with the sum of -650,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,434 M and last quarter income was 187,800 K.