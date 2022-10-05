Locafy Limited (LCFY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -22.86% last month.

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) stock priced at $0.61, up 14.89% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.647 and dropped to $0.4718 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. LCFY’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $4.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.10%. With a float of $15.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 43 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Locafy Limited (LCFY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Locafy Limited is 26.94%, while institutional ownership is 0.70%.

Locafy Limited (LCFY) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Locafy Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07

Technical Analysis of Locafy Limited (LCFY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.43 million, its volume of 2.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Locafy Limited’s (LCFY) raw stochastic average was set at 32.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 209.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6341 in the near term. At $0.7281, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8093. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4589, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3777. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2837.

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.66 million, the company has a total of 0K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,191 K while annual income is -996 K.