Mattel Inc. (MAT) posted a 1.18% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

October 04, 2022, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) trading session started at the price of $19.54, that was 2.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.14 and dropped to $18.41 before settling in for the closing price of $19.08. A 52-week range for MAT has been $17.94 – $26.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 614.00%. With a float of $351.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $353.46 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.50, operating margin of +14.03, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mattel Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 1,268,144. In this transaction EVP & Chief Supply Chain Offr of this company sold 51,761 shares at a rate of $24.50, taking the stock ownership to the 59,035 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s Director sold 9,000 for $24.54, making the entire transaction worth $220,842. This insider now owns 162 shares in total.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +16.55 while generating a return on equity of 83.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 614.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.50% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mattel Inc. (MAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mattel Inc. (MAT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.18 million, its volume of 4.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Mattel Inc.’s (MAT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.38 in the near term. At $21.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.67. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.92.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) Key Stats

There are 353,253K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.87 billion. As of now, sales total 5,458 M while income totals 902,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,236 M while its last quarter net income were 66,440 K.