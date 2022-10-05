Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) volume exceeds 6.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $7.15, soaring 11.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.73 and dropped to $7.12 before settling in for the closing price of $6.94. Within the past 52 weeks, MLCO’s price has moved between $4.06 and $12.40.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -14.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.80%. With a float of $459.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $473.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 17878 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1.81, operating margin of -26.97, and the pretax margin is -47.39.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is 33.50%, while institutional ownership is 40.10%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -40.34 while generating a return on equity of -120.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.49 million, its volume of 5.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s (MLCO) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.13. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.93 in the near term. At $8.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.71.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.64 billion based on 456,684K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,012 M and income totals -811,750 K. The company made 296,110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -251,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.