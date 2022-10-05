No matter how cynical the overall market is Genius Sports Limited (GENI) performance over the last week is recorded 12.94%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.87, soaring 12.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.20 and dropped to $3.8201 before settling in for the closing price of $3.72. Within the past 52 weeks, GENI’s price has moved between $2.20 and $19.85.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.30%. With a float of $105.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2300 employees.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Sports Limited is 47.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.20%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.15) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Genius Sports Limited’s (GENI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.40. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.32 in the near term. At $4.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.56.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 865.86 million based on 224,128K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 262,740 K and income totals -592,750 K. The company made 71,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.