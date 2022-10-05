Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is expecting -6.30% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On October 04, 2022, Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) opened at $3.40, higher 2.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.42 and dropped to $3.355 before settling in for the closing price of $3.34. Price fluctuations for NMR have ranged from $3.26 to $4.99 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -1.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.90% at the time writing. With a float of $3.00 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.02 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 26585 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.23, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 39,112. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $2.61, taking the stock ownership to the 327,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 9,995 for $2.43, making the entire transaction worth $24,288. This insider now owns 177,500 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Looking closely at Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR), its last 5-days average volume was 1.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.00. However, in the short run, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.44. Second resistance stands at $3.46. The third major resistance level sits at $3.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.31.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

There are currently 3,017,804K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.21 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 14,187 M according to its annual income of 1,273 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,157 M and its income totaled 13,060 K.