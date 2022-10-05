Now that Nomad Foods Limited’s volume has hit 2.57 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $14.52, up 1.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.81 and dropped to $14.38 before settling in for the closing price of $14.27. Over the past 52 weeks, NOMD has traded in a range of $14.01-$28.92.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 6.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -10.70%. With a float of $145.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.10 million.

In an organization with 8002 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Packaged Foods Industry. The insider ownership of Nomad Foods Limited is 15.71%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.39) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.27% during the next five years compared to 38.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nomad Foods Limited’s (NOMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.98 million. That was better than the volume of 0.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Nomad Foods Limited’s (NOMD) raw stochastic average was set at 6.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.96. However, in the short run, Nomad Foods Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.73. Second resistance stands at $14.99. The third major resistance level sits at $15.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.87.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.60 billion has total of 172,536K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,084 M in contrast with the sum of 214,140 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 741,750 K and last quarter income was 79,390 K.