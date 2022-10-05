Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) with a beta value of 4.28 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock priced at $1.84, up 5.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.81 before settling in for the closing price of $1.78. OCGN’s price has ranged from $1.67 to $17.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2.30%. With a float of $213.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 56 employees.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ocugen Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 39.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 122,220. In this transaction Director of this company sold 42,000 shares at a rate of $2.91, taking the stock ownership to the 50,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 18, when Company’s Director sold 7,500 for $2.57, making the entire transaction worth $19,275. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ocugen Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

Looking closely at Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), its last 5-days average volume was 6.37 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Ocugen Inc.’s (OCGN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 93.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4108, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8953. However, in the short run, Ocugen Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8967. Second resistance stands at $1.9233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7833. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.7567.

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 409.51 million, the company has a total of 216,566K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -58,370 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -19,471 K.