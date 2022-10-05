Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) soared 11.52 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $8.47, soaring 11.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.30 and dropped to $8.46 before settling in for the closing price of $8.33. Within the past 52 weeks, ORC’s price has moved between $7.95 and $25.30.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -37.60%. With a float of $34.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.41 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.54, operating margin of -44.65, and the pretax margin is -50.14.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Orchid Island Capital Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -50.14 while generating a return on equity of -10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC)

The latest stats from [Orchid Island Capital Inc., ORC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.86 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Orchid Island Capital Inc.’s (ORC) raw stochastic average was set at 15.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.57. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.86. The third major resistance level sits at $10.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.18. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.89.

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 326.64 million based on 35,250K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 134,700 K and income totals -64,760 K. The company made 35,270 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -60,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.