Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) soared 9.58 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On October 04, 2022, Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) opened at $2.46, higher 9.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.63 and dropped to $2.46 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. Price fluctuations for PBI have ranged from $2.30 to $8.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 4.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.80% at the time writing. With a float of $161.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.49 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.54, operating margin of +4.23, and the pretax margin is -0.20.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 69.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +0.10 while generating a return on equity of 3.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -45.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 144.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 12.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.62% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.69 in the near term. At $2.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.35.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

There are currently 173,877K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 463.12 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,674 M according to its annual income of -1,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 871,500 K and its income totaled 4,340 K.