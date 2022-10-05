Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

October 04, 2022, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) trading session started at the price of $2.81, that was 18.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.61 and dropped to $2.81 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. A 52-week range for QSI has been $2.22 – $9.10.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.50%. With a float of $85.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 153 workers is very important to gauge.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Quantum-Si incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 41.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 78,526. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 227,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Interim CEO bought 25,561 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $79,175. This insider now owns 2,568,443 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -32.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 35.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

The latest stats from [Quantum-Si incorporated, QSI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was inferior to 0.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 43.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.03. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.05.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

There are 139,371K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 452.44 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -94,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -32,414 K.