Recent developments with Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.33 cents.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) on October 04, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.90, soaring 7.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.54 and dropped to $10.90 before settling in for the closing price of $10.68. Within the past 52 weeks, ACRE’s price has moved between $9.99 and $16.42.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 115.30%. With a float of $51.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.93, operating margin of +74.22, and the pretax margin is +40.21.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 47.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 14,563. In this transaction Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of this company sold 935 shares at a rate of $15.57, taking the stock ownership to the 37,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $14.05, making the entire transaction worth $252,920. This insider now owns 36,596 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.36) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +39.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.15 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.69 in the near term. At $11.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.65. The third support level lies at $10.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 609.64 million based on 54,438K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 102,070 K and income totals 60,460 K. The company made 25,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 10,030 K in sales during its previous quarter.