Recent developments with The Southern Company (SO) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.53 cents.

On October 04, 2022, The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) opened at $69.86, higher 1.38% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.105 and dropped to $69.33 before settling in for the closing price of $69.73. Price fluctuations for SO have ranged from $60.99 to $80.57 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 3.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -23.50% at the time writing. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.06 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 27300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.24, operating margin of +22.69, and the pretax margin is +11.09.

The Southern Company (SO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Southern Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 1,152,315. In this transaction Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear of this company sold 14,500 shares at a rate of $79.47, taking the stock ownership to the 115,284 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 14,500 for $78.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,365. This insider now owns 115,284 shares in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.84) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +10.37 while generating a return on equity of 8.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.59% during the next five years compared to -2.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

The latest stats from [The Southern Company, SO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.79 million was inferior to 5.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, The Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 37.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 23.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.06. Now, the first resistance to watch is $71.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $72.15. The third major resistance level sits at $73.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $68.60. The third support level lies at $67.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,063,001K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 76.67 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,113 M according to its annual income of 2,408 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,206 M and its income totaled 1,111 M.