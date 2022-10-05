RSI (Rush Street Interactive Inc.) climbed 8.58 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 04, 2022, Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) opened at $3.87, higher 8.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.085 and dropped to $3.8441 before settling in for the closing price of $3.73. Price fluctuations for RSI have ranged from $3.52 to $21.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.80% at the time writing. With a float of $57.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 468 employees.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 303,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $5.06, taking the stock ownership to the 82,759 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 13,959 for $6.29, making the entire transaction worth $87,802. This insider now owns 1,744,962 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Looking closely at Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.53. However, in the short run, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.14. Second resistance stands at $4.23. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.66.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

There are currently 220,430K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 914.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 488,110 K according to its annual income of -19,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 143,740 K and its income totaled -8,330 K.