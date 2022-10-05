Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is expecting -21.45% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

October 04, 2022, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) trading session started at the price of $0.49, that was 9.98% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.548 and dropped to $0.481 before settling in for the closing price of $0.48. A 52-week range for SHIP has been $0.45 – $1.44.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 34.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 139.40%. With a float of $164.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.60%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

Looking closely at Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.34 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6108, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9238. However, in the short run, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5563. Second resistance stands at $0.5856. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4893, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4516. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4223.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

There are 153,141K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 90.12 million. As of now, sales total 153,110 K while income totals 41,350 K. Its latest quarter income was 32,850 K while its last quarter net income were 5,940 K.