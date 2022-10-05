Sysco Corporation (SYY) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -7.16% last month.

A new trading day began on October 04, 2022, with Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) stock priced at $73.31, up 4.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.13 and dropped to $73.31 before settling in for the closing price of $72.09. SYY’s price has ranged from $68.05 to $91.53 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 159.00%. With a float of $502.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $510.59 million.

In an organization with 71000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.80, operating margin of +3.54, and the pretax margin is +2.54.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Food Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Sysco Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 80,090. In this transaction EVP and CFO of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $80.09, taking the stock ownership to the 14,220 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s EVP sold 50,000 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,500,000. This insider now owns 32,324 shares in total.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.71 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.98 while generating a return on equity of 92.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 159.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.40% during the next five years compared to 4.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Sysco Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 192.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corporation (SYY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.82 million. That was better than the volume of 2.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.10.

During the past 100 days, Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) raw stochastic average was set at 24.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.21. However, in the short run, Sysco Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $75.65. Second resistance stands at $76.30. The third major resistance level sits at $77.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.66. The third support level lies at $72.01 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 38.37 billion, the company has a total of 506,110K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 68,636 M while annual income is 1,359 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,957 M while its latest quarter income was 509,990 K.