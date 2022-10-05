UL (Unilever PLC) climbed 2.61 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On October 04, 2022, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) opened at $44.88, higher 2.61% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.33 and dropped to $44.795 before settling in for the closing price of $44.12. Price fluctuations for UL have ranged from $42.54 to $54.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was -0.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.20% at the time writing. With a float of $2.54 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.56 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 148000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Unilever PLC (UL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unilever PLC is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%.

Unilever PLC (UL) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.22

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.89 million, its volume of 5.04 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Unilever PLC’s (UL) raw stochastic average was set at 40.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $45.47 in the near term. At $45.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $46.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.40.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Key Stats

There are currently 2,548,465K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 116.69 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 62,047 M according to its annual income of 7,157 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,819 M and its income totaled 955,000 K.