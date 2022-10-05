UNH (UnitedHealth Group Incorporated) climbed 1.49 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

October 04, 2022, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) trading session started at the price of $518.35, that was 1.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $524.59 and dropped to $516.83 before settling in for the closing price of $515.51. A 52-week range for UNH has been $384.76 – $553.29.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.80%. With a float of $929.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $937.00 million.

The firm has a total of 350000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 252,201. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 465 shares at a rate of $542.37, taking the stock ownership to the 34,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Pres. & COO, UHG & CEO, UHC sold 14,715 for $543.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,994,939. This insider now owns 50,108 shares in total.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $5.2) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of +6.01 while generating a return on equity of 25.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.28% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.14, a number that is poised to hit 5.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, UNH], we can find that recorded value of 2.86 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.96.

During the past 100 days, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (UNH) raw stochastic average was set at 71.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $528.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $503.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $526.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $529.29. The third major resistance level sits at $533.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $518.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $513.77. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $510.71.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) Key Stats

There are 935,383K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 493.04 billion. As of now, sales total 287,597 M while income totals 17,285 M. Its latest quarter income was 80,332 M while its last quarter net income were 5,070 M.