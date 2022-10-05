Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.15% last month.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) kicked off on October 04, 2022, at the price of $20.74, up 7.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.63 and dropped to $20.59 before settling in for the closing price of $20.19. Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has traded in a range of $17.81-$38.17.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -43.80%. With a float of $60.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.04 million.

In an organization with 9660 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.84, operating margin of +8.98, and the pretax margin is +8.90.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Urban Outfitters Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 133,025. In this transaction CAO & General Counsel of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $26.61, taking the stock ownership to the 4,095 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s CAO & General Counsel sold 1,100 for $38.00, making the entire transaction worth $41,800. This insider now owns 8,827 shares in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +6.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -43.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.40% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) raw stochastic average was set at 52.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.86. However, in the short run, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.98. Second resistance stands at $22.32. The third major resistance level sits at $23.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.24. The third support level lies at $19.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.01 billion has total of 92,174K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,549 M in contrast with the sum of 310,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,183 M and last quarter income was 59,470 K.